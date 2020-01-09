The global economy is poised for a moderate rebound this year, following its weakest performance since the global financial crisis, the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects, released Thursday. Global growth is forecast to rise to 2.5 percent in 2020 from 2.4 percent last year driven by recovery in trade and investment. Nonetheless, projections for both years were trimmed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due - January 9, 2020
- Global Economy Set To Log Moderate Rebound In 2020: World Bank - January 9, 2020
- U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Exceeds Estimates In December - January 8, 2020