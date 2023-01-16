Global employment growth is expected to ease to half of the current growth rate in 2022, as labor market recovery may be prevented by uncertain economic conditions amid persisting Covid pandemic conditions, the International Labour Organization, or ILO, said on Monday. Growth in global jobs is forecast to drop to 1.0 percent in 2023 from 2.0 percent in 2022, the Geneva-based ILO said.
