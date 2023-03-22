Two key policymakers of the European Central Bank warned on risks posed by high inflation and signaled that they are not done with raising interest rates despite the latest banking crisis that has put the aggressiveness of central banks in tightening policy under doubt. “With high uncertainty, it is even more important that the rate path is data-dependent,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said.
