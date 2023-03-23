The Hong Kong Monetary Authority lifted its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, following the policy announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve a day earlier. The HKMA adjusted the Base Rate upward to 5.25 percent from 5.00 percent with immediate effect.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong Central Bank Hikes Base Rate By 25 Bps - March 23, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: BoE, SNB Monetary Policy Set To Lift Rates - March 23, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Counterparts After Fed Rate Decision - March 22, 2023