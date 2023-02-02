The Hong Kong Monetary Authority tightened its monetary policy on Thursday, in tandem with the decision of the US Federal Reserve. The HKMA adjusted the Base Rate upwards to 5.00 percent from 4.75 percent with immediate effect. The Federal Reserve had raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 to 4.75 percent on Wednesday.
