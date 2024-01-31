Hong Kong’s economy expanded at a faster pace at the end of the year largely reflecting the rebound in tourism and household consumption,the advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product registered a faster growth of 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter, following an increase of 4.1 percent a quarter ago.
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
