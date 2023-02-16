Hong Kong’s unemployment rate decreased for the ninth month in a row in January to the lowest level in three years, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.4 percent in the November to January period from 3.5 percent in the October to December period.
