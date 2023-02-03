Hong Kong’s retail sales value rose in December as the economic sentiment improved following the relaxation of the social distancing measures that were imposed due to a fresh outbreak of the Covid pandemic, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Friday. The value of retail sales grew 1.1 percent year-on-year following a 4.1 percent fall in November, Censtad said.
