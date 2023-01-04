Hong Kong’s retail sales declined for the first time in three months and at the fastest pace in eight months in November, and tighter financial conditions are likely to continue damping consumption ahead, while a relaxation in Covid restrictions and an improvement in the labor market are expected to lent support.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong Retail Sales Slump 4.2%, Worst Fall In 8 Months - January 4, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due - January 4, 2023
- Is An End To Germany’s Inflation Worries Near? - January 3, 2023