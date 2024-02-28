Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Wednesday scrapped measures intended to cool the property market, and raised the tax on high income earners to plug the hole in the budget. In the Budget Speech, Chan estimated economic growth of 2.5- 3.5 percent in 2024 after posting an expansion of 3.2 percent in 2023.
