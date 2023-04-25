The Hungarian central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, but slashed the overnight lending rate, which was raised significantly in October last year amid the financial market turbulence, as policymakers assessed that the inflation risks are manageable and the financial market concerns have subsided.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Hungary Holds Base Rate Steady At 13%, Slashes Lending Rate By 450 Bps - April 25, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Deteriorates Much More Than Expected In April - April 25, 2023
- U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Spike To One-Year High In March - April 25, 2023