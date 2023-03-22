Iceland’s central bank raised its key interest rate sharply on Wednesday to contain the risk of wage-price spiral in the face of strong demand pressures and the upcoming wage negotiations. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Iceland decided to raise the benchmark interest rate, which is the rate on seven-day term deposits, by 100 basis points to 7.50 percent.
