Iceland Central Bank Raises Policy Rates To Tame Inflation

Iceland’s central bank lifted its key interest rate for the fourth time this year and signaled further hikes to tame inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Iceland decided to raise the key seven-day term deposit rate by 75 basis points to 5.50 percent. A similar higher rate was last seen in May 2017.
