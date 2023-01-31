Despite the global fight against inflation and the war in Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its world economic growth projections as the full reopening of China is set to safeguard the recovery. The global growth outlook for 2023 was revised up by 0.2 percentage points to 2.9 percent, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook Update, released Tuesday.
