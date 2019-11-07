IMF Says Europe Faces Spillovers From Trade, Manufacturing

The International Monetary Fund said there are signs that slowdown in European trade and manufacturing is spreading into the rest of the economy. According to the latest Regional Economic Outlook for Europe, the region is set to grow at the slowest pace in six years in 2019. The lender forecast 1.4 percent growth this year, the weakest since 2013.
