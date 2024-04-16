The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that a resilient global economy is set for steady growth in the next two years as inflation returns to target gradually, but the growth will be uneven amid persistent risks. Global growth is set to remain at 3.2 percent this year and next, the same as in 2023, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.
