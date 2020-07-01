IMF Sees Deeper Recession, Slower Recovery From Covid-19

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday forecast a deeper recession for this year and a slower and uncertain recovery for next year after the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic plunged the global economy into a crisis like no other. The global economy is set to shrink 4.9 percent this year, which is worse than the 3 percent contraction predicted in April, the lender said in an update to its World Economic Outlook.
