IMF Trims Asia’s Growth Outlook On Heightened Global Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund downgraded Asia’s growth outlook citing prolonged global policy uncertainty and slowing growth in China and India, and highlighted rising downside risks to growth. According to the latest economic assessment for Asia and the Pacific, released Wednesday, Asia will grow only 5 percent this year instead of 5.4 percent projected earlier due to weak trade and investment.
