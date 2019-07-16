IMF Trims Singapore’s 2019 Growth Outlook

The International Monetary Authority lowered Singapore’s growth outlook for 2019 citing weak foreign demand amid trade disputes. Concluding the Article IV consultation with Singapore, the executive board of the IMF said growth is set to slow to 2 percent this year, which also weaker than the 2.3 percent projected in May. Growth is expected to improve to 2.3 percent in 2020.
