After rising for three straight months, Eurozone economic sentiment fell marginally as the weakness in industry and services were partially offset by the increasing confidence in retail and among consumers, survey results from the European Commission showed on Monday. The economic confidence index unexpectedly dropped to 99.7 from 99.8 in January. The reading was forecast to improve to 101.
