India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on boosting capital expenditure, and lowering the fiscal deficit outlook in the Union Budget unveiled Thursday, ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections in April-May. Sitharaman tabled the interim budget in the parliament that envisioned an 11.1 percent increase in infrastructure spending outlay for the next financial year.
