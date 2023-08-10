The Reserve Bank of India left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, while surging food prices forced policymakers to turn hawkish. After the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said policymakers unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent with preparedness to act, should the situation so warra
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Central Bank Holds Rates Steady - August 10, 2023
- Philippines GDP Growth Falls Short Of Expectations - August 10, 2023
- Looming Inflation Data Leading To Lackluster Performance By U.S. Dollar - August 9, 2023