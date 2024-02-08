The Reserve Bank of India decided to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged for the sixth straight session on Thursday as inflation tends to remain in the upper band of the target range. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, voted 5-1 to hold the repo rate at 6.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Central Bank Maintains Policy Stance - February 8, 2024
- China Inflation Remains Negative For Fourth Straight Month - February 8, 2024
- Dollar Extends Losses Against Major Rivals - February 7, 2024