India’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight session on Friday but cited high inflation as a major risk to stability and sustainable growth and raised the possibility of open market bond sales to absorb excess liquidity. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously decided to hold the policy repo rate at 6.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Central Bank Stands Pat On Rates; Hints At Open Market Bond Sales - October 6, 2023
- UK House Prices Continue To Fall In September - October 6, 2023
- German Factory Orders Rebound More Than Expected - October 6, 2023