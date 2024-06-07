India’s central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged for the eighth straight session on Thursday and pledged to maintain the disinflationary stance until inflation aligns with the target on a durable basis amid faster economic growth. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, voted 4-2 to keep the policy repo rate at 6.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Holds Key Interest Rates As Expected; Raises Growth Outlook - June 7, 2024
- UK House Prices Log Marginal Fall May: Halifax - June 7, 2024
- China Exports Growth Accelerates Sharply - June 7, 2024