India’s industrial production grew less than expected in December, with the pace slowing sharply from the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistics ministry showed Friday. The industrial production index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year following a 7.3 percent increase in November. India’s factory activity continued to expand strongly in January, the PMI survey showed last week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Industrial Production Growth Slows - February 10, 2023
- Russia Central Bank Hints At Rate Hike Ahead - February 10, 2023
- Malaysia Growth Fastest In 22 Years - February 10, 2023