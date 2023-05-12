India’s consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in April to its lowest level in one-and-a-half years and remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper threshold amid a slowdown in food prices, and industrial production expanded at a slower pace in March, data from the National Statistical Office showed on Friday.
