India’s consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in May to its lowest level in just over two years amid a continued slowdown in food prices, and industrial production expanded at an accelerated pace in April, separate data from the National Statistical Office showed on Monday. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.25 percent year-over-year in May.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Rally Fizzles As Markets Bet On The Fed’s Pause - June 12, 2023
- India Inflation Hits 25-Month Low; Industrial Output Growth Improves - June 12, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Rebounds Modestly Ahead Of Next Week’s Fed Meeting - June 9, 2023