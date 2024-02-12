India consumer price inflation softened to a three-month low in January on moderating food price growth, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Monday. The consumer price index posted an annual growth of 5.10 percent, weaker than the 5.69 percent increase in December, which was the fastest in four months.
