India’s consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in January and cut across the Reserve Bank’s target corridor amid rising prices for fuel and clothing among others, according to data released by the statistics ministry on Monday. The consumer price index climbed 6.52 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.72 percent gain in December.
