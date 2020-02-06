India’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the second straight meeting on Thursday, and decided to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth and to bring inflation to the target. At the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, the committee unanimously decided to hold the policy rate at 5.15 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Keeps Rates Unchanged For Second Straight Time - February 6, 2020
- Philippine Central Bank Cuts Rate, Sees Impact From Coronavirus Outbreak - February 6, 2020
- Australia December Trade Surplus A$5.223 Billion - February 5, 2020