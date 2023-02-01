India’s factory activity continued to expand strongly at the start of the year despite slower rises in new orders and output amid weaker foreign demand, results of the purchasing managers’ survey from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, dropped to 55.4 in January from December’s recent high of 57.8.
