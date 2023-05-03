India’s service sector activity increased significantly in April to reach its highest level in over a decade, underpinned by strong demand conditions, results of the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, climbed to 62.0 in April from 57.8 in March. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Unemployment Rate Hits Fresh Record Low - May 3, 2023
- India Services Growth Strongest In 13 Years - May 3, 2023
- Australia Services Activity Logs Fastest Growth In A Year; Retail Sales Rise - May 3, 2023