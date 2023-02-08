India’s central bank softened its pace of monetary policy tightening after inflation returned to the target band and the economy continued to remain resilient despite risks emanating from external environment. At the end of its three-day monetary policy meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 percent.
