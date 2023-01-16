India’s wholesale price inflation continued its easing trend in December to the lowest level in twenty-two months, thanks to the continued fall in food prices, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- India Wholesale Inflation Near 2-Year Low On Further Food Price Fall - January 16, 2023
- China House Prices Fall Further On Subdued Demand - January 16, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Prices Data Due - January 16, 2023