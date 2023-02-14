India’s wholesale price inflation softened further at the start of the year to the lowest level in twenty-four months amid continued slowdown in prices for food articles, fuel and power, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Tuesday. The wholesale price index, or WPI, climbed 4.73 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 4.95 rise in December.
