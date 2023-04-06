The Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, while markets widely expected the bank to move in tandem with its major counterparts. Nonetheless, the RBI kept the door open for more tightening if situation warrants. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, led by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.
