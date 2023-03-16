Indonesia’s central bank left its interest rate unchanged for the second successive meeting on Thursday as inflation is expected to return to the target range this year.
The Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia decided to hold the 7-day reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent. The deposit facility rate was retained at 5.00 percent and the lending facility rate at 6.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Indonesia Central Bank Holds Rate For Second Straight Meeting - March 16, 2023
- Swiss GDP To Grow Significantly Below Average In 2023: SECO - March 16, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Monetary Policy Decision Due - March 16, 2023