Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting on Thursday, as inflation moved closer to the target. The Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia, led by Governor Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the seven-day reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent. The deposit facility rate was retained at 5.00 percent and the lending facility rate at 6.50 percent.
