Indonesia’s central bank surprised markets on Wednesday with an unexpected quarter-point rate hike to strengthen the rupiah. The Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia, governed by Perry Warjiyo, decided to lift the seven-day reverse repo rate to 6.25 percent from 6.00 percent. The current rate is the highest since 2016, when the bank made the seven-day reverse repo as its main policy rate.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Indonesia Central Bank Unexpectedly Hikes Rate - April 24, 2024
- China Keeps Lending Rates Unchanged As Expected - April 24, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due - April 24, 2024