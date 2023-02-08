Indonesia’s consumer sentiment rose for the second month in a row in January to its strongest level since August, as business and employment expectations grew, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed Wednesday. The Consumer Confidence Index rose to 123.0 from 119.9 in December. The improvement in the consumer morale is in sync with the other main economic indicators.
