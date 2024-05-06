Indonesia’s economy grew more than expected in the first quarter on robust government spending, official data revealed on Monday. Gross domestic product posted an annual growth of 5.11 percent in the first quarter after rising 5.04 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. GDP was expected to grow 5.0 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Indonesia GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations - May 6, 2024
- China Service Sector Growth Moderates In April - May 6, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final PMI, Investor Confidence Due - May 6, 2024