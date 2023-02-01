Indonesia’s inflation rate eased to the lowest in five months in January after accelerating in the previous month, and remained above the Bank Indonesia’s target, data from the statistics bureau in Jakarta showed on Wednesday. Separate data showed that tourist arrivals to the country continued its triple-digit growth in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Indonesia Inflation Slows To 5.28%, Lowest In 5 Months - February 1, 2023
- UK House Price Inflation Slows More Than Expected – Nationwide - February 1, 2023
- Dutch Inflation Near 1-Year Low, Manufacturing Downturn Softens - February 1, 2023