Indonesia’s economy grew at the fastest pace in nine years in 2022, reflecting the rebound in exports and household consumption after the relaxation of pandemic related restrictions. In the whole year of 2022, Southeast Asia’s largest economy expanded 5.31 percent after the 3.70 percent growth posted a year ago and a contraction of 2.07 percent in 2020, the statistical bureau said Monday.
