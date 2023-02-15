Indonesia’s trade surplus increased markedly at the start of the year, as exports grew more rapidly than imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Wednesday. The trade surplus rose to $3.87 billion in January from $0.96 billion in the same month last year. Exports logged a double-digit annual growth of 16.37 percent yearly in January.
