Indonesia’s economy contracted more than expected in the fourth quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on exports and household consumption, data from the statistics bureau showed Friday. Gross domestic product fell 2.19 percent year-on-year, bigger than the economists’ forecast of -2.0 percent but slower than the 3.5 percent decline posted in the third quarter.
Read Full Story
- Indonesia’s Economy Contracts More Than Expected In Q4 - February 5, 2021
- South Korea Current Account Surplus $11.51 Billion - February 4, 2021
- Dollar Gains Further Ground On Recovery Hopes - February 4, 2021