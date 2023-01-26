Irish consumer confidence improved at the start of the year to the highest level in seven months amid a let up in the cost of living crisis due to a drop in inflation after Christmas, survey data from Credit Union and Core Research showed on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Ireland Consumer Confidence At 7-Month High On Easing Price Pressures - January 26, 2023
- Singapore Industrial Output Falls 3.1% - January 26, 2023
- UK Car Production Falls Most In Over 6 Decades Despite Record EV Output - January 26, 2023