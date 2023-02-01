Italy’s consumer price inflation eased notably at the start of the year, primarily due to a sharp reduction in the prices of regulated energy goods, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday. Separately, a results of the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed that the Italian manufacturing economy showed signs of stabilization at the start of the year.
