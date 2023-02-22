Italy’s consumer price inflation eased more than expected in January, on lower energy and fresh food prices, but core price growth accelerated due to increase in prices across a broad range of goods and services, latest figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 10.0 percent year-on-year following an 11.6 percent increase in December.
