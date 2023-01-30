Italy’s producer price inflation accelerated at the end of the year, largely driven by rises in electricity supply prices on the domestic market, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday. Separate official data showed that the trade surplus with non-EU countries rose in December, as exports grew more rapidly than imports.
